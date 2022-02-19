police officer shot

Man accused of shooting Gary police officer Sgt. William Fazekas released on bond

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

1 charged in shooting of Gary sergeant, police say

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- The man accused of shooting veteran Gary police officer Sgt. William Fazekas is out on bond.

Police confirmed Friday night that Kameron Cooks, Jr. has been released.

SEE ALSO | Man charged in shooting of Gary police officer

Fazekas, a 32-year member of the Gary Police Department, was shot earlier this month after following a vehicle he saw driving recklessly in Gary.

When the vehicle came to a stop, Fazekas activated his lights and left his vehicle "when he was ambushed by a barrage of gunfire," Gary police have said.

Fazekas took cover inside his vehicle, but he was struck by gunfire, police said.

Cooks was arrested later Monday in a nearby abandoned home. At the time, police said Cooks had a long criminal history.

Note: The video in the player above is from a previous, related report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
garyindianasearchmanhuntshootingpolice officer shot
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE OFFICER SHOT
Felony charge filed after Ella French's memorial vandalized
1 charged in shooting of Gary sergeant, police say
Only 1 suspect involved in shooting of Gary sergeant, police say
Gary police officer shot; 1 suspect in custody, another on run
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Snow squalls possible as intense band of snow hits Chicago area
Pritzker to take battle of school mask mandate to state supreme court
I-65 crashes leave Indiana drivers stranded for hours
Boy nearly scams woman out of $4K after borrowing phone
Niles West students stage walkout after being called racial slurs
New study looks at COVID impact on mental health
American cuts summer flights due to Boeing jet delays
Show More
Should Illinois prison inmates be allowed to vote?
Violent crimes on Mag Mile on the rise; association responds
City denies permit for scrapyard planning move to SE Side
Biden says US believes Russia 'intends to attack' Ukraine
Supplies you need for your car for winter driving
More TOP STORIES News