Man accused of shooting Gary police officer Sgt. William Fazekas released on bond

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- The man accused of shooting veteran Gary police officer Sgt. William Fazekas is out on bond.Police confirmed Friday night that Kameron Cooks, Jr. has been released.Fazekas, a 32-year member of the Gary Police Department, was shot earlier this month after following a vehicle he saw driving recklessly in Gary.When the vehicle came to a stop, Fazekas activated his lights and left his vehicle "when he was ambushed by a barrage of gunfire," Gary police have said.Fazekas took cover inside his vehicle, but he was struck by gunfire, police said.Cooks was arrested later Monday in a nearby abandoned home. At the time, police said Cooks had a long criminal history.