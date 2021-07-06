Gary to amend security camera ordinance after Ind. Basketball Hall of Famer killed during robbery

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A new amendment to a security camera ordinance in Gary will be named after a 70-year-old longtime resident who was killed in a robbery at a gas station last week.The mayor of Gary, Indiana will unveil an updated safety plan Tuesday following the murder of Indiana Basketball Hall of Famer and retired firefighter Wallace Broadnax.Mayor Jerome Prince is expected to hold a press conference at 3 p.m. to announce the changes.Broadnax was born and raised in Gary.He had gone to the same spot he always stopped at to pick up a morning paper as part of his daily routine on his way into his family's funeral home. While there on June 26, he was allegedly gunned down by two juveniles during an armed robber on Grant Street, according to police.Broadnax was a fireman in Gary for 25 years, as well as a member of the 1968 Roosevelt high school state basketball championship team which led to him later being inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame. He eventually went on to play ball overseas.Two teenagers are in custody in connection with his murder.