Teens accused of robbing, killing IN Hall of Famer, former Gary firefighter arrested: police

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Teens accused of robbing, fatally shooting man, 70, arrested: police

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Two teens accused of robbing and killing a 70-year-old man at a gas station in Gary are in custody, according to Gary police.

Wallace Broadnax was shot early Saturday morning, police said.

He played for the 1968 Roosevelt School State Basketball Championship team and was later inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame.

RELATED: 2nd suspect arrested in Gary bank robbery, security guard's murder after week on the run

Broadnax also served as a Gary firefighter for more than two decades.

The Mayor of Gary plans to release more details on the case later Monday.
