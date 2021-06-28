Teens accused of robbing, killing IN Hall of Famer, former Gary firefighter arrested: police

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Two teens accused of robbing and killing a 70-year-old man at a gas station in Gary are in custody, according to Gary police.Wallace Broadnax was shot early Saturday morning, police said.He played for the 1968 Roosevelt School State Basketball Championship team and was later inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame.Broadnax also served as a Gary firefighter for more than two decades.The Mayor of Gary plans to release more details on the case later Monday.