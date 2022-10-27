What is Gas app? New social media platform uses anonymous compliments to build someone up

An anonymous app for high schoolers is currently ranked #1 in the App Store, dethroning TikTok and BeReal.

Let's talk about gas. No, not the kind you put in your car.

The new app that's dethroned TikTok and BeReal in the app store rankings.

It uses anonymous compliments to build someone up or "gassing someone up," hence the name.

Here's how it works: after you sync up your location and contacts to the app, users anonymously vote for their friends in a round of polls that refresh every hour.

Everything from friendly superlatives to flirtatious confessions.

If you win a poll, a "flame" gets sent to your inbox.

Unlike similar apps that had issues with bullying, the polls are pre-made and there's no direct messaging.

The company says the idea is to "create a place that makes us feel better about ourselves".

It's only available in 12 states now, including Illinois, but it's scheduled to go nationwide soon.

In case you've heard rumors the app is involved in human trafficking, the company assures users that's a hoax.