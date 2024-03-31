2 shot in NW Indiana gas station, East Chicago police say

A man was shot in the head inside a gas station on Saturday night, East Chicago police said.

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (WLS) -- Two people were shot inside a gas station in East Chicago, police said.

The shooting happened Saturday around 8:20 a.m. at a gas station on the 4500-block of Indianapolis Boulevard on 145th Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds to the head and "unresponsive."

A second victim was found in the area and sent to a local hospital and is expected to be okay.

The Lake County Prosecutor's Homicide Task Force and Lake County Sheriff Crime Scene Unit are investigating.

No one is in custody. No other information was available.

