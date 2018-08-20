CHICAGO PROUD

Geneva teens honored for helping to save woman from burning car

Two west suburban teens were honored Monday night for risking their lives to help save a woman.

GENEVA, Ill. (WLS) --
Kyle O'Malley, 18, and John Schneider, 17, were honored at Geneva City Hall for saving a woman from a burning car.

On August 11 the two came upon an accident on I-88 where two cars were on fire.

Both men said they were prepared to jump into action thanks to training they do in their recreational hours. They were able to help save the woman from the car.

Both O'Malley and Schneider said they have not met the woman they helped save, but they would like to one day.
