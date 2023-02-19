'Get Behind the Vest' fundraiser to replace Chicago police vests offers all-you-can-eat pancakes

The Get Behind the Vest pancake breakfast fundraises to replace Chicago Police Department vests in Beverly, Chicago on the South Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Flapjacks have been flipping Sunday morning at the Get Behind the Vest pancake breakfast fundraiser.

For the first time in two years, the west Beverly area event is in-person and sponsor 19th Ward Alderman Matt O'Shea and organizers said they hope this year will be bigger than ever.

It kicked off at Kane Hall at St. John Fisher School on 103rd Street.

Now in its ninth year, the event raised over $500,000 for The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation to replace bullet-resistant vests for Chicago police officers. The vests need to be replaced every five years at a cost of about $600.

To date, the foundation has replaced roughly 11,000 vests with a goal to replace 500 vests every year.

Sunday morning's event kicked off with a mass for police officers and their families at St. John Fisher Church.

The event, which runs until noon, costs $5 per person and $25 per family for all-you-can-eat pancakes from the Original Pancake House and sausage.