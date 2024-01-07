'Girls Night Out' to host gala supporting survivors of domestic sex trafficking

CHICAGO (WLS) -- January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and a Chicago nonprofit is on a mission to end domestic sex trafficking

Girls Night Out will host its annual "Making a House a Home" Gala on January 27 at Hatch 41 in Bronzeville.

The impactful evening promises an inspiring blend of empowerment, awareness, and fundraising, all focused on providing safe housing for survivors of domestic sex trafficking.

Housing insecurity is a major gateway to domestic sex trafficking, particularly for vulnerable women and children. This year, Girls Night Out is determined to break this cycle by raising critical funds for Restoration 61, an organization offering comprehensive housing and support services to survivors.

"Imagine the difference we can make by providing a safe haven for those escaping exploitation," said Dr. Kisha Roberts-Tabb, founder of Girls Night Out. "Housing is the cornerstone of stability and healing. It allows survivors to reclaim their lives, rebuild their confidence, and find a path forward."

The gala promises an unforgettable evening, connecting with fellow advocates, supporters, and people who are passionate about ending domestic sex trafficking.

Early bird tickets start at $75. You can purchase tickets and make donations on the Girls Night Out website.