One person was killed in a I-294 crash near Central Road in Glenview, Illinois State Police said.

1 killed in crash on I-294 in Glenview, Illinois State Police say

GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- One person was killed in a crash on the Tri-State Tollway early Saturday morning, Illinois State Police said.

The crash happened just after midnight on Interstate 294 near Central Road in north suburban Glenview, police said. The victim was found on the side of the road.

State police are investigating the incident. They said it's not clear if several vehicles were involved, or if one vehicle hit a pedestrian.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the crash.