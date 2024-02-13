'Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue' now playing in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Blanche, Dorothy, Rose and Sophia are taking the stage at Chicago's Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place in "Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue," a parody of the 80s and 90s TV show.

The stars of the play joined ABC7 Chicago Tuesday to talk more about it.

The theater production features the beloved characters in drag.

The actors bring the show into 2024, and said it's for diehard "Golden Girls" fans and those who are not as familiar with the show.

The play will be at the Broadway Playhouse through Sunday, Feb. 25, and is scheduled to return for another run May 15.