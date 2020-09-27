Newsviews: Graduated Tax Amendment

If approved, lawmakers could replace the state's flat-rate income tax with a graduated-rate structure.
So instead of everyone paying the current 4.95%, people with higher incomes would pay a higher income tax rate.
WATCH: NEWSVIEWS PART 1
RELATED: As Fair Tax Amendment vote approaches, some Republicans accuse governor of intimidation
WATCH: NEWSVIEWS PART 2
But there is wide disagreement about the impact such a change could have on taxpayers, businesses and the state's finances.
ABC 7 Chicago spoke this week with Quentin Fulks, chairman and executive director of Vote Yes for Fairness, a group supporting the amendment, and Lissa Druss, a spokeswoman with the Coalition to Stop the Proposed Tax Hike Amendment.