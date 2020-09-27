newsviews

Newsviews: Graduated Tax Amendment

By Kay Cesinger
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- On Election Day, Illinois voters will be asked to vote on an amendment to the state's constitution.

If approved, lawmakers could replace the state's flat-rate income tax with a graduated-rate structure.

So instead of everyone paying the current 4.95%, people with higher incomes would pay a higher income tax rate.

On Election Day, Illinois voters will be asked to vote on an amendment to the state's constitution.



On Election Day, Illinois voters will be asked to vote on an amendment to the state's constitution.



But there is wide disagreement about the impact such a change could have on taxpayers, businesses and the state's finances.

ABC 7 Chicago spoke this week with Quentin Fulks, chairman and executive director of Vote Yes for Fairness, a group supporting the amendment, and Lissa Druss, a spokeswoman with the Coalition to Stop the Proposed Tax Hike Amendment.
