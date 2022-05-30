Utica firefighters battle blaze at Grand Bear Resort at Starved Rock, officials say

UTICA, Ill. (WLS) -- Utica fire officials said firefighters are battling a massive blaze encompassing multiple buildings at Grand Bear Resort at Starved Rock.Fire officials told ABC7 Eyewitness News that about 10 structures at the resort are on fire. Some evacuations are under way but no injuries had been reported as of 6:45 p.m.The cause of the fire was not immediately known, nor what kinds of buildings are involved in it. Grand Bear Resort covers a large amount of space and is comprised of multiple structures, including a 24,000 square foot indoor water park, grand lodge, villas and cabins for people to stay in, and bars and restaurants.Fire officials have not yet released any further information. What caused the fire was not immediately known.