Road rage shooting Chicago: Man faces gun charge after toddler critically hurt on Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 43-year-old Chicago man has been charged in connection with an apparent road rage shooting on Lake Shore Drive downtown that left a toddler critically hurt.. He remains hospitalized in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Lurie Children's Hospital, where doctors have placed him in a medical coma.Jushawn Brown was arrested after Chicago police said he pulled out a gun Tuesday while in a car on Lake Shore Drive and shot at another vehicle in traffic during a road rage incident.Brown, of Englewood, was arrested in Streeterville. He faces a felony charge of unlawful use of a weapon as a felon.The child, identified as Kayden Swann by family, was in the same car as Brown, police said.Swann was briefly brought out of a medically-induced coma at Lurie Children's hospital Wednesday night. Doctors and family said he's showing positive signs."He's moving around," said Clifton Marvel, the boy's great-grandfather. "He's doing a whole lot better."While police have already arrested one man in connection with the shooting, it's not yet clear if the person believed to have directly injured Kayden is still at large.While their attention remains on Swann, his grandmother and great-grandfather briefly turned their attention to Brown's bond court hearing.Brown was driving the vehicle Kayden was riding in along with his grandmother Tuesday morning, when they say a road rage incident on Lake Shore Drive led him to pull a gun on another driver. The other driver fired back, hitting Kayden the head."I haven't slept in two days," said Quiana Farr, the boy's grandmother. "I can't sleep. I can't close my eyes. It's like a nightmare. It repeats over and over.While police will not say if they have yet taken the other driver into custody, Quianna Farr said she picked the man out of a lineup Wednesday night.While he may have fired the shot that injured her grandson, she places the blame squarely on her now ex-boyfriend's shoulders. She said she believes Brown should face more than just the one weapons charge that was filed against him"This all about bobbing and weaving in traffic," Farr said. "This wouldn't be. He initiated this.""He initiated this whole situation," Marvel added. "If he had not fired shots at this other vehicle, none of this would have happened. Kayden would not be fighting for life today."The confrontation started on Lake Shore Drive near Waldron and ended in a crash at Monroe. A good Samaritan driving by the scene rushed the boy to Lurie Children's Hospital.At 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Dr. Marcelo Malakooti, associate chief medical officer and medical director for the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Lurie Children's, said some of the sedation has been lifted to give doctors a better idea of how the boy is doing."We are pleased to see Kayden make some recovery as he is demonstrating some return in brain activity. While it is still very early to make any meaningful prediction about his total recovery, we are optimistic about the clinical signs we are seeing," Malakooti said. "We are still in an essential time window to gauge what the path ahead shows however."Doctors said they are cautiously hopeful for the toddler's recovery, but note that with this type of severe brain injury, conditions can change rapidly.Chicago police said shots were first fired on Lake Shore Drive near the Shedd Aquarium just after 11 a.m. Tuesday and continued for two blocks."It's astounding to me that people have so little regard for human life in general," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said. "It's particularly astounding to me when people have so little regard to human life, when there are children as passengers in cars, as we saw yesterday."Investigators say the shooting may have started as a road rage incident."There was a dispute possibly over not letting somebody into a lane of traffic," Chicago police Cmdr. Jacob Alderden said.Police have not given any other details about the driver of the other vehicle.Neighbors of the couple say they hope little Kayden will recover. One neighbor, who wanted to remain anonymous, said she spoke with the boy's grandmother Wednesday morning."She was numb and had no sleep all night, I could tell in her face," the neighbor said.The grandmother told her how she narrowly missed being shot herself."She said if she wouldn't been sitting - if the seat wouldn't have been pushed back - she would have been shot in the neck," the neighbor said.A handgun was recovered from the vehicle that the child was in.Community activists, led by Ja'Mal Green, are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction."We need to bring this horrible person to justice," said Green.