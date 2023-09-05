A woman is dead and a CTA employee is injured after making contact with the third rail at a Green Line station in Austin, Chicago fire officials said.

Woman dead, CTA employee injured after making contact with 3rd rail at Green Line station: CFD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman is dead after making contact with the third rail on the CTA Green Line on Chicago's West Side, fire officials said.

It happened at the Central station in the Austin neighborhood. The Chicago Fire Department said the victim is 40 years old.

CFD said a CTA employee was also hospitalized.

Green Line service has been suspended in that area.

The CTA said trains are operating only between Ashland/63rd as well as Cottage Grove and Ashland/Lake. Shuttle buses are available between Harlem/Lake and Ashland/Lake to provide connecting service.