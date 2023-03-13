  • Full Story

WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
suspect images

Chicago crime: Police release photos of man wanted in violent West Loop robbery on CTA Green Line

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, March 13, 2023 10:16PM
CPD releases photos of man wanted in violent robbery on CTA train
EMBED <>More Videos

The Chicago Police Department released photos of a man wanted in a violent robbery on a CTA Green Line train in West Loop.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police released photos of a man wanted for a violent robbery that happened last month on a CTA Green Line train.

Images released by police show the man kicking another passenger in the head before taking his phone.

SEE ALSO | 'Do the right thing': Family, CPD seek help finding suspect in deadly NW Side hookah lounge shooting

The robbery happened in the West Loop neighborhood's 500 block of West Lake Street on Feb. 22, police said.

Police asked anyone with information to contact them.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW