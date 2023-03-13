Chicago crime: Police release photos of man wanted in violent West Loop robbery on CTA Green Line

The Chicago Police Department released photos of a man wanted in a violent robbery on a CTA Green Line train in West Loop.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police released photos of a man wanted for a violent robbery that happened last month on a CTA Green Line train.

Images released by police show the man kicking another passenger in the head before taking his phone.

The robbery happened in the West Loop neighborhood's 500 block of West Lake Street on Feb. 22, police said.

Police asked anyone with information to contact them.

