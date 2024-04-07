Teen girl among 2 people from Chicago killed in I-65 crash in Indiana, state police say

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WLS) -- A teenager was among two people from Chicago killed in crash in Indiana on Sunday morning, police said.

Indiana State Police said the crash happened in Greenwood on I-65 northbound near the 96 mile marker, six miles north of the Franklin Exit, just before 9:40 a.m. ET.

First responders found two unresponsive people inside a gold 2011 Jeep, along with a conscious and alert third person, who had been driving the vehicle, police said. Preliminary information indicates that the Jeep ran off the road into the ditch before hitting several trees on the vehicle's passenger side.

Cearmease Evans, 52, was in the front passenger seat and 17-year-old Chaise Franklin was in the rear passenger seat, police said. The passengers, both from Chicago, suffered traumatic injuries and were pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The right two lanes of I-65 were restricted for several hours while the Johnson County coroner and Indiana State Police re-constructionists investigated the crash. The lanes have since reopened.

The crash is still under investigation police did not immediately provide further information.