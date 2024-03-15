3 shot, 2 killed at unincorporated Griffith, Indiana home: Lake County Sheriff's Office

A Griffith, Indiana shooting on Friday left two people dead and another critically injured, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

A Griffith, Indiana shooting on Friday left two people dead and another critically injured, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

A Griffith, Indiana shooting on Friday left two people dead and another critically injured, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

A Griffith, Indiana shooting on Friday left two people dead and another critically injured, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

UNINCORP. GIRFFITH, Ind. (WLS) -- Three people were shot, two fatally, in Northwest Indiana on Friday afternoon, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

Chopper 7 flew over a home in unincorporated Griffith's 600 block of Colfax Street, where the sheriff said the shooting happened. Officers responded to the home just before 2 p.m.

The lone survivor was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said there is no current threat to anyone in the surrounding area, but would not say why. No arrests have been made.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.