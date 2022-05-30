Memorial Day 2022 grilling ideas: How to grill the perfect steak surf and turf with lobster tails

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11909143" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chef Amari Wells from Mariano's shows you how to make a perfect grilled lobster tail.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Memorial Day means the grills are going - and there's still time tonight to make a mean meal.Chef Amari Wells from Mariano's joined ABC7 Eyewitness News at 11 a.m. to make grilled surf-and turf with a tomahawk steak and lobster.Wells shared her tips to making the perfect tomahawk steak, from seasoning to grill temperatures and serving. She paired it with smoked lobster tails with a spicy garlic butter using local Cafecito sauce.4-5 Lobster Tails1/4 tbsp Kosher Salt1/4 tbsp Black Pepper1/2 tsp Smoked Paprika1/2 tsp Garlic Powder1/2 tsp Cumin2 tbsp Canola OilParmesan Butter:cup Butter1 tbsp Chopped Parsley1 tbsp Grated Parmesan Cheese2 Garlic Cloves minced1/2 tsp Red Pepper Flakes1 Lemon juicedUsing a knife, cut in the middle of the top of the lobster shell all the way down to the tail. Try to avoid cutting the meat. Once fully cut, use a spoon to go underneath the top of the shell to separate the meat from the shell. Carefully lift the meat up and out from the shell (while still attached at the base of the tail). Lay the meat on top of the shell. Using a knife, make shallow slits lengthwise down the meat. Repeat this for all the lobster tails.In a food safe bowl, mix the kosher salt, black pepper, paprika, garlic powder, cumin and oil. Make into a thin paste. Using a brush, lather the lobster with the seasoning.Using Cowboy Charcoal, preheat your smoker to a medium-high temperature of 375F. Feel free to add wood chips or chunks for additional smoke flavor.Once the smoker is ready, add the lobster tails on and cook indirectly for 20-30 minutes. The lobster tails are done when they turn from translucent to completely white (or the internal temperature is 145F).About 10 minutes before the lobster tails are finished cooking, add your basting skillet to the smoker. Melt your butter in the skillet then slowly integrate the parsley, parmesan cheese, garlic cloves, red pepper flakes and lemon juice. Mix thoroughly, then lightly glaze the outside of the lobster tails before they come off the smoker. Save some butter for dipping at the end!When the lobster tails are done, pull them off and let rest for 2 minutes. Pour the leftover butter sauce into a dipping bowl. Serve and enjoy!