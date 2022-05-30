grilling

Memorial Day 2022 grilling ideas: How to grill the perfect steak surf and turf with lobster tails

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

How to grill the perfect tomahawk steak

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Memorial Day means the grills are going - and there's still time tonight to make a mean meal.

Chef Amari Wells from Mariano's joined ABC7 Eyewitness News at 11 a.m. to make grilled surf-and turf with a tomahawk steak and lobster.

Wells shared her tips to making the perfect tomahawk steak, from seasoning to grill temperatures and serving. She paired it with smoked lobster tails with a spicy garlic butter using local Cafecito sauce.

EMBED More News Videos

Chef Amari Wells from Mariano's shows you how to make a perfect grilled lobster tail.



Ingredients:
4-5 Lobster Tails
1/4 tbsp Kosher Salt
1/4 tbsp Black Pepper
1/2 tsp Smoked Paprika
1/2 tsp Garlic Powder
1/2 tsp Cumin

2 tbsp Canola Oil
Parmesan Butter:
cup Butter
1 tbsp Chopped Parsley
1 tbsp Grated Parmesan Cheese
2 Garlic Cloves minced
1/2 tsp Red Pepper Flakes
1 Lemon juiced

Instructions:
Using a knife, cut in the middle of the top of the lobster shell all the way down to the tail. Try to avoid cutting the meat. Once fully cut, use a spoon to go underneath the top of the shell to separate the meat from the shell. Carefully lift the meat up and out from the shell (while still attached at the base of the tail). Lay the meat on top of the shell. Using a knife, make shallow slits lengthwise down the meat. Repeat this for all the lobster tails.

In a food safe bowl, mix the kosher salt, black pepper, paprika, garlic powder, cumin and oil. Make into a thin paste. Using a brush, lather the lobster with the seasoning.
Using Cowboy Charcoal, preheat your smoker to a medium-high temperature of 375F. Feel free to add wood chips or chunks for additional smoke flavor.
Once the smoker is ready, add the lobster tails on and cook indirectly for 20-30 minutes. The lobster tails are done when they turn from translucent to completely white (or the internal temperature is 145F).

About 10 minutes before the lobster tails are finished cooking, add your basting skillet to the smoker. Melt your butter in the skillet then slowly integrate the parsley, parmesan cheese, garlic cloves, red pepper flakes and lemon juice. Mix thoroughly, then lightly glaze the outside of the lobster tails before they come off the smoker. Save some butter for dipping at the end!

When the lobster tails are done, pull them off and let rest for 2 minutes. Pour the leftover butter sauce into a dipping bowl. Serve and enjoy!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkgrillingrecipesteakmemorial day
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GRILLING
Grillin' out with Lexington Betty's Smokehouse
Here's how popular SF restaurant International Smoke came to be
White Sox fans flock to South Side for home opener against Mariners
Tailgating season is back, Mariano's has got you covered
TOP STORIES
38 shot, 6 fatally, in Memorial Day weekend shooting, police say
Woman dies days after expressway shooting; family says she was chased
Truck carrying 15,000 pounds of hot dog filler crashes on Pa. highway
Photos show Lincoln Park shooting victim sitting up in hospital bed
Memorial Day 2022 events in Chicago area: Full list
SWAT team arrests man after 4 shot, 1 killed at NW Side home: CPD
3 shot in River North, Chicago police say
Show More
5 dead after boats collided head-on Memorial Day weekend
21 dead after plane crashes in Nepal mountains
Uvalde tells Biden to 'do something'; he pledges 'we will'
Hundreds more flights canceled, disrupting Memorial Day weekend
Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, windy, hot Memorial Day Monday
More TOP STORIES News