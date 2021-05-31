grilling

Summer grilling ideas, recipes other than burgers, hotdogs to impress guests

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The unofficial start to summer means the official start to grilling season.

Have you ever tried a grilled salad? Maybe a smoky queso dip, or even a grilled fruit ice cream sundae?

Chef George Duran, from Conagra Foods, joined ABC7 with a few grilling ideas you may not have considered, as well as a few tips for grilling rookies!

He said a great way to impress your guests is to offer grilling options other than burgers and hotdogs.

You can find more of Chef Duran's recipes at ReadySetEat.com.
