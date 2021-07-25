'Grocery Shop for Seniors:' Chicago's Honeycomb Project gets food on table for most vulnerable

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hundreds of volunteers from all over Chicago came together Sunday to make sure seniors got the groceries they needed.The pandemic proved how difficult it could be for seniors and other vulnerable residents to make it to the grocery store, so the Honeycomb Project stepped up."It is absolutely amazing to see even at the height of a global pandemic, there's still really good people around who care for their community and care for people," said Bri Lilly, Honeycomb project manager.It's part of Honeycomb Project's "Grocery Shop for Seniors. The goal is get seniors free, healthy groceries while providing them with a social connection.More than 600 volunteers have helped bring in donations over the last year, serving about 30 to 40 seniors each month.On Sunday, the monthly pop up market visited the Lincoln Perry Apartments on Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood with all kinds of produce and essentials."It's a great help, we all enjoy the people that come here and help us out. If it wasn't for them we'd probably run short on food a lot," said Kenneth Daily.Daily has been receiving the monthly donations for about four to five months."It's hard for me to get around because I'm on a walker and if I get to the store mostly it will have to be a cab or something because I don't have anybody to get me around," said Daily.As if the donations weren't enough, the volunteers have also developed a special bond with Daily and others in the last year."The people, they are so friendly and they help you out a lot around here," said Daily.