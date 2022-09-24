WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Shooting at Grundy County bar leaves 2 Joliet men dead, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
20 minutes ago
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

GRUNDY COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people are dead after a shooting at a Coal City sports bar Saturday night, deputies said.

The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. Saturday at Gippers Sports Club and Eatery, according to authorities. Grundy County Sherriff's Office received calls of a shooting taking place in the bars outside patio.

Sherriff's officials said that two people sustained fatal gunshots. Police said the victims were identified as 33-year-old Darius D. Travis and 25-year-old Dameonta T. Terry-Travis, both from Joliet. Police recovered a gun at the scene.

Police said that the incident appears to be a targeted act, but there is no one in custody.

Gippers remained closed Saturday and said that they would make a decision on opening for Sunday at a later time.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.