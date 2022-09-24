Shooting at Grundy County bar leaves 2 Joliet men dead, police say

GRUNDY COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people are dead after a shooting at a Coal City sports bar Saturday night, deputies said.

The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. Saturday at Gippers Sports Club and Eatery, according to authorities. Grundy County Sherriff's Office received calls of a shooting taking place in the bars outside patio.

Sherriff's officials said that two people sustained fatal gunshots. Police said the victims were identified as 33-year-old Darius D. Travis and 25-year-old Dameonta T. Terry-Travis, both from Joliet. Police recovered a gun at the scene.

Police said that the incident appears to be a targeted act, but there is no one in custody.

Gippers remained closed Saturday and said that they would make a decision on opening for Sunday at a later time.