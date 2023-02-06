13-year-old student brings gun to Evanston middle school, police say

Chute Middle School officials confronted the student and took the gun from home, Evanston police said.

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A north suburban middle school student brought a gun to his campus on Monday, police said.

One student told Chute Middle School officials that a 13-year-old boy showed a handgun to his classmates on Monday morning, Evanston police said. The school was initially put on soft lockdown, but it was lifted after school officials took the gun from the armed student.

Evanston police responded to the school, located in the 1400 block of Oakton, at about 11 a.m. Officers took custody of the gun and brought the 13-year-old boy to the police station for further investigation.

The investigation has not revealed any credible threats against other students or school officials, police said.

