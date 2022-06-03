Gun suicide soars as cause of death among teens; rate at highest point in 20 years: Report

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11916315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

A CDC survey found gay, lesbian and bisexual high school students are three times as likely to consider suicide compared to their heterosexual peers, and five times as likely to attempt suicide. But another study found school mental health professionals may not have training to effectively help LGBTQ students.