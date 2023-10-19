Gwen Stefani honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Music icon and O.C. native Gwen Stefani received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Husband Blake Shelton and others attended the ceremony.

"Just to be able to be a songwriter is like, it's just like, I can't believe this is my life," Gwen Stefani said.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- Music icon and Orange County native Gwen Stefani was honored with her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday.

She was "Just a Girl" from O.C. who went on to become a music star around the world. Stefani is a multi-platinum recording artist with three Grammys.

She has been making music now for more than 30 years. We first met her as part of the group No Doubt - and there's no doubt that she's kept our attention for all these years.

On Thursday, hundreds of her loyal fans lined Hollywood Boulevard to watch her receive a star on the Walk of Fame. She did not take the honor lightly.

"It means a lot because I think when you have such a long journey like I have --look, I have tears-- you know, since I'm 17, I've been writing these songs, never thought anything would ever happen. Nine years being in the garage, doing what we wanted to do, not trying to make it, not trying to be a star, really. And next thing you know, here we are, a permanent star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. What? And it does feel like a flash," Stefani said.

There to celebrate with Stefani were her very proud parents, who recalled what she was like as a little girl.

"She loved music and she loved dancing --anything to entertain. That was Gwen," said Patti Stefani.

"I think she's great. And being a woman, and in power, I just think she's fabulous. She looks incredible, too," said Katherine McCracken, a fan.

"Gwen is amazing. Everything she does, she touches from 'The Voice' to her makeup to her music has been my childhood to my adulthood, is my life," said Nicole Saldivar, a fellow fan.

Gwen's husband, country star Blake Shelton, sang her praises at the star-unveiling event.

"Songwriting is her favorite thing to do and she happens to be exceptionally talented at it," he said.

"Just to be able to be a songwriter is like, it's just like, I can't believe this is my life," Stefani said.

Stefani's star, which is the 2,764th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, is located next to Amoeba Music on Hollywood Boulevard.