'Gypsy' returns to the stage this fall at the Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire

A musical is returning to the stage at the Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire this fall.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The mother of all musicals is back on stage at the Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire.

"Gypsy" tells the tale of an ambitious stage mother who is fighting for her daughters' success, while secretly yearning for her own.

Actress Lucia Spina, who plays the lead role of "Rose," shared her thoughts on coming back to the theater scene after 18 years since she last performed at the Marriott Theater.

"It's been a remarkable, bubbly, and overwhelming experience," Spina said. "To do this role at home, at the Marriott, is extremely special."

Spina shared why this musical resonates to mothers and families in general.

"It's a journey with your parents from the moment you were born until you leave each other," Spina said.

"It's eternal; everybody can relate to it," Spina said. "This story is about family, surviving, and following your dream despite their circumstances."

"Gypsy" is scheduled to run through Oct. 15, 2023, and ticket prices start at $55.

Performance times are:

- Wednesdays at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

- Thursdays at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

- Fridays at 8 p.m.

- Saturdays at 4 and 8 p.m.

- Sundays at 1 and 5 p.m.