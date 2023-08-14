Free Broadway in Chicago summer concert to kick off at Millennium Park

A free Broadway in Chicago summer concert will kick off at the Pritzker Pavilion.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Music from some of your favorite musicals will echo throughout Millennium Park on Monday night.

Broadway in Chicago's summer concert will underway at 6:15 p.m. at the Pritzker Pavilion, rain or shine!

ABC7's Hosea Sanders is there and joined us live with more on this free event.

Melody A. Betts is a home-grown talent who will be starring in a brand-new touring production of "The Whiz" before it hits Broadway.

She spoke with Hosea about the exciting tour and her background, including her experience singing in churches.

"The Wiz" is just one of the shows ABC7 is previewing on Monday. That movie starred Michael Jackson, and his show, "MJ The Musical," is in Chicago now.

Also, The Grinch will make a special appearance at the annual Millennium Park event.

His cameo is a preview to "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical," which arrives in Chicago in December at the Cadillac Palace Theatre.

The Grinch himself came to the studio to talk with ABC7 Chicago!

Tickets for "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" go on sale in October and runs from Dec. 19 to Dec. 31. The musical is recommended for audiences ages five and older.