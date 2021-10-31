How to avoid tooth decay, cavities from your kids' favorite Halloween candy

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Trick-or-treating is a fun way for kids and families to get outside, but lots of candy could mean decaying teeth.Childhood tooth decay is the most common chronic childhood disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Students miss more than 51 million school hours per year (whether virtual or in-person learning) due to dental emergencies.According to the National Retail Federation, Halloween candy spending should hit a whopping $3 billion this year, and much of it ends up on the teeth of the 41 million trick-or-treating children, ages 5-14, across the U.S.That's why the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry wants to remind parents that when it comes to cavities, not all Halloween treats are created equal.Dr. Charlie Czerepak from the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry recommends parents avoid "bad candy" and choose "good" candy options, which are less harsh on children's teeth.Brushing after eating candy is a way to reduce decay from sugar.