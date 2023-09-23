Hamilton cast to raise money for Chicago's arts youth education programs

The Chicago cast of Hamilton will hold a special benefit performance at the Fairlie in the West Loop on Sept. 25.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An intimate event musical theatre lovers won't want to miss is coming to the Fairlie, 339 Bell Ave., Chicago, Monday, Sept. 25.

"The Room Where It Happens" is a special benefit performance by several members of the Chicago cast of "Hamilton." The event will support Academy of the Arts, a 501(c)3 educational institution bringing arts education Chicagoland students.

"Following the success of last year's events featuring the cast Disney's "The Lion King," we knew we wanted to continue these intimate, exclusive performances that both financially support our mission and serve to inspire the young performers we teach," said Academy of the Arts Executive Director Dylan Ladd. "We are so grateful to the performers who offer their time and talent on their night off."

Doors open at 6 p.m. with the performance starting at 7 p.m. The $250 ticket includes an open bar, appetizers, and valet parking. Tickets can be purchased at www.IllinoisArtsAcademy.org/concert.

Academy of the Arts is a nonprofit organization offering arts education to students in Chicago's western suburbs. It currently offers after-school programming and intensives featuring Broadway performers and casting personnel. Its goal is to open a full-time K-12 day school offering rigorous academics blended with arts education by 2024.

Tax-deductible donations and funds raised through events such as this support need-based scholarships. For information or to donate, visit www.IllinoisArtsAcademy.org.