2 from East Chicago killed in Hammond crash ID'd

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- Two 18-year-old men from East Chicago were killed in a crash in Hammond, Indiana Sunday morning, the Lake County Coroner's Office said.

The coroner's office said it was notified of a fatal crash in the 1100-block of Gostlin Street at about 4 a.m.

The victims were identified to the coroner's office as Diego Villa and Fernando Soto. The coroner's office said both victims sustained multiple blunt force injuries.

Details on the circumstances of the crash were not immediately available.