Bridgeview man charged in deadly Hammond shooting, police say

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- A Bridgeview man is now charged with shooting and killing a driver in Hammond.

Hammond police said that shortly after 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, in the 800-block of 165th Street, a white box truck pulled up alongside a BMW and fired multiple rounds into the side of the car. The driver was struck and taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

Police found the shooter's vehicle abandoned in Hammond and information from the truck led them to a person of interest in Bridgeview.

Trinidad Cervantes, 19, has been charged with murder.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

