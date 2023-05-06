WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Bridgeview man charged in deadly Hammond shooting, police say

By WLS logo
Saturday, May 6, 2023 3:17AM
Arrest warrants issued for East Chicago parents in baby's death
EMBED <>More Videos

East Chicago, Indiana police have issued arrest warrants for the parents of an infant who died last year.

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- A Bridgeview man is now charged with shooting and killing a driver in Hammond.

Hammond police said that shortly after 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, in the 800-block of 165th Street, a white box truck pulled up alongside a BMW and fired multiple rounds into the side of the car. The driver was struck and taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

Police found the shooter's vehicle abandoned in Hammond and information from the truck led them to a person of interest in Bridgeview.

Trinidad Cervantes, 19, has been charged with murder.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW