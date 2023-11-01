WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Ordinance closing Hammond gas stations in early morning hours takes effect Wednesday

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, November 1, 2023 10:56AM
Hammond gas station overnight closure ordinance takes effect Wednesday
EMBED <>More Videos

A Hammond, Indiana ordinance closing gas stations overnight takes effect Wednesday.

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- Gas stations in Hammond, Indiana will have to close from midnight to 5 a.m. as of Wednesday.

The Hammond Common Council approved an ordinance regulating hours at the city's 37 gas stations earlier this year.

They're hoping this will reduce the number of crimes committed late into the night.

RELATED: Hammond city council passes ordinance closing gas stations in early morning hours

The ordinance was first proposed after a 33-year-old Chicago man was shot at a Luke gas station around 2 a.m. on June 25. He later died at the hospital.

The ordinance allows gas stations to petition the Board of Public Works and Safety for an exception to the rule.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW