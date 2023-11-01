Ordinance closing Hammond gas stations in early morning hours takes effect Wednesday

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- Gas stations in Hammond, Indiana will have to close from midnight to 5 a.m. as of Wednesday.

The Hammond Common Council approved an ordinance regulating hours at the city's 37 gas stations earlier this year.

They're hoping this will reduce the number of crimes committed late into the night.

The ordinance was first proposed after a 33-year-old Chicago man was shot at a Luke gas station around 2 a.m. on June 25. He later died at the hospital.

The ordinance allows gas stations to petition the Board of Public Works and Safety for an exception to the rule.