Man shot in the head in NW Indiana gas station ID'd, coroner says

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (WLS) -- A man shot and killed inside a gas station in East Chicago has been identified, the coroner's office said.

The shooting happened Saturday around 8:20 p.m. at a gas station on the 4500-block of Indianapolis Boulevard on 145th Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds to the head and "unresponsive."

The man was later identified as 49-year-old Javier Over-Aguilar, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office.

A second victim was also found in the area and sent to a local hospital and is expected to be okay.

The Lake County Prosecutor's Homicide Task Force and Lake County Sheriff Crime Scene Unit are investigating.

No one is in custody.

