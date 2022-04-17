CHICAGO (WLS) -- April is National Brunch Month and Easter is one of the best days to have brunch! How does cream cheese stuffed French toast with caramel, pecans and blueberries sound? If your mouth is watering just thinking about it, then the "Culinary Cutie" has just the recipe for you.
Tracy Williamson, the Culinary Cutie, is a Chicago native and a self-taught chef with a passion for food, cooking and sharing real food with real people in real life. Tracy is the owner of Peppers Cuisine & Flavo and has been featured on Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell National Syndicated Radio Show. She has also been the featured chef for the ABC7 Chicago staff's Thanksgiving and Christmas meals and was featured chef for the the Nordstrom-Oakbrook Black History Month Celebration.
The Culinary Cutie's weekly food videos and content reaches over 30,000 on TikTok and all social media platforms with over 500,000 views of her recipes, such as caramel apple pecan French toast, shrimp flatbread pizza, five-cheese mac and cheese, Cajun shrimp and salmon with linguine, berry spinach salad, teriyaki wings, peachy peach cobbler, salmon avocado bowls and more. As an entertainment and media personality ,Tracy has been featured in Ebony Magazine and on WGN-TV, MTV, iHeart Radio, WLS Radio, WVON, Crawford Broadcasting, Chicago Public Radio, WKKC, TBN, Rejoice Musical Soulfood and many other national media platforms.
Check out the Culinary Cutie on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and Facebook.
Easter 2022: 'Culinary Cutie' cooks up delicious Sunday brunch
EASTER
TOP STORIES
Show More