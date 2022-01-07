Windy City Weekend

Val and Ryan talk New Year's resolution ideas, Betty White death and Christmas tree disposal

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on Windy City Weekend, we dug in to New Year's resolutions!

According to a study done by Mayo Clinic, Jan. 17 is the day most people give up on New Year's resolutions. Ryan and Val talked about the most popular resolutions and how to stick with them throughout the year! Plus, Jan. 6 is National Take Down Your Christmas Tree Day! Are people really chopping down the holiday spirit? Ryan and Val also gave the late Hollywood giant Betty White her flowers after her hometown, Oak Park, declared Jan. 17 "Betty White Day."

Pour Moi



Val talked with Pour Moi Skincare Founder and CEO, Ulli Haslacher, about "polar aging."



With a new year comes a new chance to take better care of your skin! Val talked to Pour Moi Skincare Founder and CEO Ulli Haslacher about "polar aging." According to Haslacher, polar aging is when cold weather ages your skin, causing discoloration, moisture loss and windburn. Haslacher said Pour Moi's climate-smart technology helps prevent weather damage to skin! Pour Moi's climate change technology was also voted Time Magazine's Invention of the Year in 2020!

Haslacher is offering a special deal to Windy City Weekend viewers! You can now get the Pour Moi 6-Piece Youth Burst Kit: Polar for $99 with free shipping! Retail price is $239. This offer is good through Jan. 31, 2022.

For more information, visit their website www.pourmoiskincare.com/Chicago or call (909) 243-1456.

You can also follow them on social media for more on their products and updates.

Facebook: @pourmoiskincare

Pillow Talk



Can parents be bugaboos? In this week's Pillow Talk, Windy City Weekend hosts gave advice to a viewer, Chico, who claims his mother won't stop calling him.

Chico wrote: "My mother is going through a rough patch, which is normal, but now it's starting to impact my marriage. She calls me four or five times a day at work when she knows I am busy.
When I have told her I need my space and I will call her soon, she starts to text my wife asking where I am, what I am doing and when I am going to call her. To this point, the only time she has reached out to my wife, is to ask about me. My wife feels caught in the middle and wonders why my mom never asks about my wife and only wonders what I am doing. What do I do?"

Spend or Save?



EMBED More News Videos

Here are the new movies you should spend your money on.



"The 355" -- SAVE
This new spy thriller centers around four women on a mission to save the world from a dangerous threat.

"Women of the Movement" -- SPEND
Women of the Movement is a six episode historical drama series based on the true story of Emmett Till and Mamie Till Mobley.

"American Underdog" -- SPEND
In American Underdog, Zachary Levi and Anna Paquin star in the true story of NFL Hall of Fame quarterback, Kurt Warner.

"Cobra Kai: Season 4" - SPEND
From the world of The Karate Kid, the fourth season of the Netflix hit, Cobra Kai, is out now.
