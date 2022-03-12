vigil

Community holds vigil for victims of Harvey crash that killed 4: 'We're just devastated'

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Vigil held for victims of Harvey crash that killed 4

HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) -- Four people were killed in south suburban Harvey early Wednesday morning after a car struck a freight train as it cleared a railroad crossing.

The crash happened Wednesday morning 2:00 a.m. near 155th Street and Halsted.

SEE ALSO | Harvey crash kills 4 after car hits last car of freight train at crossing, officials say

Police said Tieasha Rush, Jada Moore, and her brother, Xavier, were riding with Jeremy Robinson when the SUV struck a freight train as it cleared a railroad crossing.

Security cameras at a nearby business captured the crash where moment before, crossing lights can be seen flashing.

Two days later, hearts remained shattered.

ABC7 spoke with Xavier and Jada's cousin, who was at the scene for the first time.

"It's unbelievable processing, really just thinking about their last moments and how horrific that was," said "There really aren't many words for it. I mean, we're just devastated by this."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harveycar crashtraffic fatalitiescar accidentstrain accidentcar accidenttrain crashfatal crashvigiltraffic accident
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VIGIL
Vigil held for girl, 8, killed in rival gang crossfire
Prayer service held for Bradley officers shot in line of duty
Rallies, vigils mark 1 year anniversary of US Capitol riot
Edwardsville honors Amazon warehouse tornado victims
TOP STORIES
Jussie Smollett's legal team files motion to release him from jail
Black LGBTQ community members explain Smollett's outburst in court
2 SUVs involved in head-on crash in Glenview; 1 injured
Man on phone with security guard during killing reveals final words
Chicago St. Patrick's Day 2022 guide to river dyeing, parades
7 spring breakers overdose in Florida from cocaine laced with fentanyl
Aldermen ask mayor to reconsider mandate for unvaccinated city workers
Show More
Emmett Till relatives seek renewed probe of '55 lynching
North suburban Chicago custodian credited with saving student's life
Off-duty cop accused of putting knee on student's neck during fight
Suburban Chicago man killed in I-80/94 crash, Ind. State Police say
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, windy, cold Friday
More TOP STORIES News