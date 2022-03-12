Community holds vigil for victims of Harvey crash that killed 4: 'We're just devastated'

HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) -- Four people were killed in south suburban Harvey early Wednesday morning after a car struck a freight train as it cleared a railroad crossing.The crash happened Wednesday morning 2:00 a.m. near 155th Street and Halsted.Police said Tieasha Rush, Jada Moore, and her brother, Xavier, were riding with Jeremy Robinson when the SUV struck a freight train as it cleared a railroad crossing.Security cameras at a nearby business captured the crash where moment before, crossing lights can be seen flashing.Two days later, hearts remained shattered.ABC7 spoke with Xavier and Jada's cousin, who was at the scene for the first time."It's unbelievable processing, really just thinking about their last moments and how horrific that was," said "There really aren't many words for it. I mean, we're just devastated by this."