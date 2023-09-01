Man charged with zip-tying woman's neck and beating, carjacking her in Harwood Heights denied bail

Police said a 61-year-old woman was beaten during a carjacking in Harwood Heights. A suspect is in custody.

Reese Miller sat in 61-year-old victim's car, wrote note saying, 'I am deeply sorry for hurting people': prosecutors

HARWOOD HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- A man charged with beating and carjacking a woman in Harwood Heights was denied bail on Friday.

Reese Miller, 24, has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated car hijacking.

Prosecutors said a 61-year-old woman was inside her 2015 blue scion with the door open in the 4400 block of Natchez, just across the street from Chicago's Wilbur Wright College, at about 6:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Miller allegedly pulled the woman out of her car and zip-tied her throat and hands before beating her head against the ground, prosecutors said.

Miller then sat in her car and wrote a note, saying, in part, "I am deeply sorry for hurting people," according to prosecutors. He left that note on the passenger seat and took off with the vehicle.

Responding officers found the woman, who was lying in the street with life-threatening injuries. She was taken to a local hospital, where she is on life support and considered "brain dead," prosecutors said.

Police chased the suspect, who prosecutors said was arrested and admitted to what he had done around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The victim and suspect did not know each other.

Miller has no criminal history and had a job at Delightful Pastries in Chicago. A public defender said he had a "traumatic childhood" and suffers from complex post-traumatic stress disorder.

There are no other threats to the community at this time, police said.

