Woman, 61, found lying in street after being beaten, carjacked in Harwood Heights

HARWOOD HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- Police said a 61-year-old woman was beaten during a carjacking in a village on the Northwest Side.

Harwood Heights police said just before 6:40 a.m. Wednesday they were contacted about a woman found lying in the street in the 4400 block of Natchez, just across the street from Chicago's Wilbur Wright College.

Responding officers found a 61-year-old woman beaten with life-threatening injuries. She was taken to a local hospital where she is in critical condition, police said.

Around 10 a.m., police said they took a suspect into custody. They said they believe the woman was injured as she was carjacked in the early morning hours.

There are no other threats to the community at this time, police said. No charges have been announced.

