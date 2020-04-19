With colleges closed, Chicago HBCU Alumni Alliance sets up virtual tours for prospective students

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With in-class instruction in Illinois schools now officially cancelled for the rest of the academic year, many high school students planning for college are wondering how to proceed.Even though they're physically stuck at home, teens across the country are virtually touring nearly a dozen colleges and universities.Dr. Danielle James, president of the Chicago Alumni Alliance for Historically Black Colleges and Universities, is organizing livestream presentations since HBCU groups couldn't go on their normal in-person school visits due to COVID-19."Wanted to make sure that a young girl or boy like me is given the opportunity to see historical black colleges and the unity that we bring to the world," Dr. James said.She said more than 17,000 people signed up from all over.Schools answered questions from prospective students, including Demetrius Granberry in Detroit.The 17-year-old said he's looking for key campus features, such as sports and a smaller school size.Granberry's mother, Kourtni Moncrease, said the virtual presentations cover a lot of ground."We have scholarship information, financial aid, room and board, it's just very impormative," Moncrease said.HBCU's Alumni Alliance said its organizing another college tour with even more schools on May 2.