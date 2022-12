Healthy holiday eating tips from 'Healthy Gut' author Dr. Vincent Pedre

Dr. Vincent Pedre, author of the Healthy Gut shares healthy holiday eating tips and recipes.

With holiday parties, dinners and more among us, it may be hard to stick to eating healthy.

Dr. Vincent Pedre, author of Happy Gut has some helpful tips on ways to avoid cheating.

Food Swap Tips

Allulose for sugar (good for diabetics)

Dark chocolate for milk chocolate

Coconut oil for butter

Nut milk for cow milk. (Good for gatherings especially if someone has a dairy allergy)

Cocktail on ice, like Vodka on the rocks or Bourbon neat for high calorie mixed drinks

