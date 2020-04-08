coronavirus deaths

Coronavirus deaths: Former Cook County Clerk employee Diane Brooks dies from COVID-19

By
JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Diane Brooks, a former Cook County Clerk employee who had been a resident of Symphony of Joliet nursing home, died due to complications from COVID-19 on April 6.

"This took down a family," her sister Brenda Brooks said. "This is destroying us."

RELATED: Latest news and updates on Illinois coronavirus cases, Chicago area impact

The 65-year-old had been a resident of Symphony of Joliet nursing home for the past two years.

"She was just my big sister, and she loved me and I loved her," said Dorisell Brooks, Diane's sister. "I miss her smile. I miss her keeping me up at night on the phone."

Two days ago, Diane's family got a call that she was being rushed to the ER. They didn't even know she was sick.

"I said, wait a minute, what are you talking about, I didn't know she was on oxygen," Brenda recalled.

Diane was admitted to St. Joseph's hospital Sunday. The next day she died from COVID-19. The hospital allowed her sister Brenda to find a way to say goodbye.

"They allowed me 45 minutes at the hospital, separated from my sister, just to see her taking her last breath," she said.

Diane's family, like the families of so many other victims of the novel coronavirus, are reminding people to stay home and save lives so they don't have to go through the same thing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessjolietcoronavirus deathscoronaviruscoronavirus illinois
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS DEATHS
Coronavirus deaths in Illinois: COVID-19 victims remembered
Chicago firefighter dies of 'complications of COVID-19'
Austin community leader Adrew Betts dies from coronavirus
Police arrest teen accused of threatening to spread COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPD conducts check points as warm weather complicates Chicago social distancing
Illinois sees largest single-day jump in COVID-19 deaths
Man killed by train in Loop was pushed onto tracks, police say
Chicago weather: Severe storms pelt area with large hail
Chicago folk star John Prine dies of COVID-19, family says
Chicago firefighter dies of 'complications of COVID-19'
Correctional officer claims unsanitary, unsafe conditions amid COVID-19 outbreak at Cook County Jail
Show More
4 shot in Gresham; man killed, toddler wounded
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny Wednesday, then evening showers
Chicago man stuck on board cruise ship tests positive for COVID-19
What to know about Illinois' 13,549 COVID-19 cases
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
More TOP STORIES News