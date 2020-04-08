Coronavirus deaths: Former Cook County Clerk employee Diane Brooks dies from COVID-19

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Diane Brooks, a former Cook County Clerk employee who had been a resident of Symphony of Joliet nursing home, died due to complications from COVID-19 on April 6."This took down a family," her sister Brenda Brooks said. "This is destroying us."The 65-year-old had been a resident of Symphony of Joliet nursing home for the past two years."She was just my big sister, and she loved me and I loved her," said Dorisell Brooks, Diane's sister. "I miss her smile. I miss her keeping me up at night on the phone."Two days ago, Diane's family got a call that she was being rushed to the ER. They didn't even know she was sick."I said, wait a minute, what are you talking about, I didn't know she was on oxygen," Brenda recalled.Diane was admitted to St. Joseph's hospital Sunday. The next day she died from COVID-19. The hospital allowed her sister Brenda to find a way to say goodbye."They allowed me 45 minutes at the hospital, separated from my sister, just to see her taking her last breath," she said.Diane's family, like the families of so many other victims of the novel coronavirus, are reminding people to stay home and save lives so they don't have to go through the same thing.