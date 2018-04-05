WINDY CITY LIVE

40 Pounds In 40 Days? Taking the Vitalife Challenge

Can you drop up to 40 pounds before Memorial Day? (WLS)

Can you drop up to 40 pounds before Memorial Day? It is possible with the Vitalife Weight Loss Program. Creator, Davis Jaspers stops by WCL to tell us about the program and introduce you to two people - Dawn and Shawn, who are letting us follow them on their 40 day weight loss journey.

The Vitalife program analyzes your specific needs and creates a specific program just for you. And it is diet alone - no exercise.

We will catch up with Dawn and Shawn half way through the program and then again when they finish to see what the final total is.

For more information, and to get in on the special $27 analysis - check out the Vitalife Weight Loss website.
