Coronavirus

Wisconsin man survives 97-day coronavirus hospital stay, plans to hit the golf course soon

MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- A Wisconsin man was greeted by friends and family as he left the hospital after a 97-day stay for COVID-19.

As he left the hospital, Rick Klimek's golfing budies gave him a standing ovation.

"It's kinda nice being out here," Klimek told ABC-affiliate WISN.

Klimek said he didn't know where he contracted COVID-19, but the 65-year-old was in good health before he caught the virus. His hospital stay started on March 26 and included weeks during which he was unconscious--and near death.

"I remember riding in the ambulance to get here, and then I don't remember anything until Cinco de Mayo," Klimek said. "They told me, 'you're on a holiday,' when I woke up, and I thought, 'Well, Easter?' They said, 'Oh, you missed Easter.'"

WATCH: Veteran released from Durham hospital after 2-month battle with COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

A North Carolina man who has been in the hospital for more than two months has finally been released and reunited with his family.



But though he's missed a lot, his wife, Nancy Klimek, said she's excited to have him home.

"Ninety-seven days and he's coming home," Nancy Klimek told WISN through tears.

She added that though her husband has missed a lot of the last three months, she's going to make sure he learns about what has happened. But in the meantime, Klimek reflected on what it means to go home, and how others can stay safe.

"Do your social distancing, and wear your mask," Rick Klimek said. "And don't end up here for three months."

Though he just began walking again for the first time in months, Klimek said he plans to be back on the golf course before the end of the season.

RELATED: Coronavirus survivor gets bill with more than $1 million in charges after 2 months in hospital
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswisconsincoronavirusu.s. & worldgood newscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Chicago to crack down on businesses for Phase 4 violations
With COVID-19 treatments in limited supply, who gets them and who doesn't?
Indiana pauses reopening as 371 new COVID-19 cases reported
Chicago woman survives COVID-19 after 70 days in hospital
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Lightfoot to announce full safety plan for July 4th weekend
7 kids killed in Chicago shootings in last 2 weeks
Newlyweds rescued after being swept away by giant wave
Chicago to crack down on businesses for Phase 4 violations
1 killed, 1 injured in South Side crash
With COVID-19 treatments in limited supply, who gets them and who doesn't?
1 suspect in custody in case of missing Fort Hood soldier
Show More
Chicago woman survives COVID-19 after 70 days in hospital
1 in custody after armed standoff with SWAT team in Rogers Park
Indiana pauses reopening as 371 new COVID-19 cases reported
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, hazy sunshine Thursday
Illinois COVID-19 cases increase by 828, 30 new deaths
More TOP STORIES News