Coronavirus

ABC launching daytime news show dedicated to covering coronavirus pandemic

Starting Wednesday, March 18, ABC will air a new daytime news show dedicated solely to covering the latest developments related to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Starting Wednesday, March 18, ABC will air a new daytime news show dedicated solely to covering the latest developments related to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"Pandemic: What You Need to Know" will air weekdays at 1 p.m. ET/noon CT on ABC, temporarily replacing "GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke." It will stream at 4 p.m. ET on ABC News Live.

The special program will feature live guests and information to help families navigate homeschooling, how to talk to their kids at home about the crisis, tips to help viewers take care of their mental health, conversations with service-based workers and corporate CEOs, good deed stories in communities and of neighbors helping each other and debunk myths and misinformation spreading online.

Amy Robach will anchor the show. ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton will join Robach to discuss the latest health and safety guidance.

RELATED: How is coronavirus spread? Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak

In addition to the daytime show, ABC has shifted "Nightline" to 11:35 p.m. ET/PT with a sole focus on covering the COVID-19 pandemic. ABC Audio has also launched the podcast "COVID-19: What You Need to Know," and the "Start Here" podcast is also providing extensive coverage of the pandemic.

This ABC station will continue to provide extensive coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in your area during local newscasts and on our website and social media platforms.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessentertainmenttelevisioncoronavirusabc
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
What to know about Illinois' 105 COVID-19 cases
NYC should prepare for shelter in place, de Blasio says
Financial tips to help you through a pandemic or other crisis
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago election officials wanted polls closed due to COVID-19, Illinois Governor Pritzker said no
Illinois primary election voters head to polls amid COVID-19 concerns
Trump administration wants to send you a check 'in next 2 weeks'
What to know about Illinois' 105 COVID-19 cases
Emergency food boxes prepared by Greater Chicago Food Depository during COVID-19
Financial tips to help you through a pandemic or other crisis
Illinois statewide school closure begins; free meals available at CPS
Show More
Amazon limits warehouse shipments
Pritzker bans gatherings of 50 or more
Coronavirus in Indiana: What to know about 30 COVID-19 cases
Jewel-Osco needs to fill 3K jobs openings
Videos show how coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
More TOP STORIES News