face mask

As state of IL mask mandate lifted, updated guidance expected from Chicago health officials Tuesday

Governor Pritzker mask mandate: Both gov., Lightfoot said there are situations to wear masks
By
EMBED <>More Videos

After Pritzker mask update, more guidance expected from Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker officially put Illinois in line with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Monday, lifting the mask mandate for fully vaccinated people, although masks are still required in healthcare settings and on transit.

More guidance is expected from Chicago health officials Tuesday, after Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Monday she's keeping her mask on in most public settings and is encouraging others to do the same.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Allison Arwady is expected to speak on the matter at a 1 p.m. news conference.

New CDC guidance that people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 do not need to wear a mask indoors leaves open the question of how to tell who has been vaccinated and who has not.

RELATED | New CDC guidance does not grant permission for widespread mask removal: Walensky

Lightfoot said the announcement has left some people confused, and the city needs more information before changing its rules on masks.

"I will just say for myself, I will continue to wear my mask, certainly indoors and in certain outdoor spaces, when I don't know the people that I'm around, whether they have been fully vaccinated," Lightfoot said.

In a statement, the city of Chicago said they "...support businesses who want to require masks inside their establishments...Chicago will broadly align with the CDC and State's updated mask guidance... CDPH is reviewing the State's new executive order and will provide a formal update tomorrow."

EMBED More News Videos

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Monday she's keeping her mask on in most public settings and she is encouraging others to do the same, despite new CDC guidelines.



Lightfoot also said Monday the CDC change in guidance was abrupt, and Dr. Robert Citronberg of Advocate Aurora Health system agrees.

"We expected the CDC to relax the guidelines a little bit, but when they came out last week and said basically if you're fully vaccinated you don't need to wear masks anywhere, that came as a bit of a surprise," Citronberg said.

RELATED | Target no longer requiring masks for fully vaccinated customers, workers | List of store policies

Starbucks joined a growing number of companies that ended in-store mask mandates, but most customers at a store in Old Town had theirs on Monday.

"I'm fully vaccinated but I'll wear a mask," Tori Dremonas said. "I mean, no harm no foul, if it makes people comfortable, but I understand wanting to create some sort of incentive for people to get vaccinated."

Target also is no longer requiring fully vaccinated patrons to wear masks.

"I don't trust other people who don't have the shot," said Awilda Heredia. "And the kids around you who could pass anything because they're not vaccinated."

WATCH | 1st workplace vaccinations given out in downtown Chicago
EMBED More News Videos

Employees at the Merchandise Mart and at the Wrigley Building were able to get vaccinated on the job Monday.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagoloopface maskcdclori lightfootjb pritzkercoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FACE MASK
Target no longer requiring masks for fully vaccinated customers, workers
IL lifts mask mandate, but Chicago mayor wants clarification from CDC
CDC recommends kids keep masks on at school this year
CDC director defends decision to ditch masks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shots fired inside Calumet City mall, police say
Girl, 15, shot while walking dog in Washington Park: police
Man wounded in Bolingbrook shootout with car burglary suspects
Bolingbrook coyote nips at woman, dog
CPD officer hurt in South Loop traffic stop
How COVID has prepared Illinois for the next pandemic
Off-duty CPD officer killed in Arlington Heights crash ID'd
Show More
Man charged with shooting 2 CPD officers in Lawndale
Young Chicagoan debuts as Cubs 1st Black PA announcer
River searched for boy, 12, with autism missing from Hammond hotel
Gov. Pritzker signs $1.5B expansion of rental relief program
1st year of COVID-19 turned Illinois into 'Wild West'
More TOP STORIES News