As city, state plan to follow CDC guidance on masks, businesses and residents are hesitant

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- As the city and state plan to follow the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mask-wearing guidance, some Illinois businesses and residents are hesitant to ditch masks completely.The CDC eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people on Thursday, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.The guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters but it will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools and other venues - even removing the need for social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated."We have all longed for this moment - when we can get back to some sense of normalcy," said Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, said at an earlier White House briefing.Gov. JB Pritzker quickly followed with an announcement that Illinois will abide by the new CDC guidance.His office released a statement saying, "The Governor believes firmly in following the science and intends to revise his executive orders in line with the upcoming CDC guidelines lifting additional mitigations for vaccinated people. The scientists' message is clear: if you are vaccinated, you can safely do much more."Spokespeople for the city of Chicago also indicated they will broadly follow the new guidance, though there may be some additional categories in which mask-wearing for vaccinated people will be expected to continue."We will work with the state and our industry and business partners to review and update guidance for specific settings, and expect to broadly follow this new CDC guidance across most settings," the statement said in part."This does not, however, mean that masks are going away," the city added. "We also agree with the CDC that masks should be worn during travel, including use of public transit, and that the unvaccinated should continue to wear masks in most settings."But the new guidelines present complications for business owners, especially since there is no way to immediately know if someone who is not wearing a mask is, in fact, actually vaccinated."It certainly poses questions about, how do we then make sure that people are indeed vaccinated, and hopefully they'll be able to give us, as business owners, some guidance to make sure that we're operating but still making sure that public health is our primary concern," said Maren Rosenberg, owner of Escape Artistry.Some business owners said they plan to keep the signs on their doors and maintain their mask-wearing rules.For some, it's a good sign, but they're not letting their guard down, yet."I'm a little relieved I can use my judgment now and go out and feel a little more relieved that we are headed in the right direction," said Linda Rivera, who plans to continue wearing her mask.In Evanston, Chris Griffin will also keep wearing his mask."Not knowing who is and who isn't (vaccinated), I understand that if I do get it I'll be asymptomatic, and I shouldn't get affected, but I'm more worried about spreading it to someone that is not yet vaccinated," he said.And Jenny Washburn feels the same way."It's a nice way to start to lift the restrictions; if the CDC says its okay, then I'm for it, but I want to be respectful of people who aren't vaccinated and might be nervous about it and also following the company's guidelines with masks and things like that," she said.Some doctors and medical experts have concerns as well.Dr. Allison Bartlett, an epidemiologist at Comer Children's Hospital, is concerned that the relaxed mask guidelines could lead to another possible surge. Her hope is that it will encourage more people to get vaccinated."I don't know how powerful of an incentive it's going to be to get vaccinated and then not have to wear your mask when you could honestly lie and say you're vaccinated, and not wear your mask," she said.Illinois and Chicago move into the Bridge Phase of reopening Friday. Moving into the phase requires 70% of Illinoisans 65 and older to have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine. As of Wednesday's reporting, 80.98% of people 65 and older in the state have received at least one dose.