Chicago election worker who staffed March IL primary dies after contracting COVID-19

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A worker who staffed a polling location during Illinois's primary in March has died, the Chicago Elections Department announced Monday.The victim staffed the Zion Hill Baptist Church 1460 West 78th Street polling location and later tested positive for COVID-19.He worked for the city and had taken the day off to work the election.The board was notified that some poll workers and voters who were asymptomatic later became ill and tested positive for COVID-19, said Jim Allen, a Chicago Board of Election spokesman.Letters have been sent out to poll workers, field investigators, polling place proprietors and election-day voters for precincts where the board received a report that someone there contracted COVID-19 in the weeks after the primary."Although the Board took every precaution possible by supplying poll workers with hand sanitizers, gloves, and instructions for wiping down the equipment, the fact remains that an individual who has now tested positive was likely present while you were voting," Executive Director, Lance Gough wrote in the letter.Letters have already been sent to Precincts 8, 27 and 28 of Ward 28, Andrew Jackson School, 1340 W Harrison and Precinct 44 of Ward 8, The Montclare, 1200 E 78th St.Letters will be sent to Precincts 29 and 32 of Ward 29, and Precincts 6 and 29 of Ward 38 - Dever School, 3435 N Osceola and Precinct 27 of Ward 17 - Zion Hill Baptist Church, 1460 W 78th.Letters may also be going to four other precincts, all of which were at the same location.The Illinois primary was held on its scheduled date March 17, even after St. Patrick's Day festivities were cancelled and restaurants shuttered in an effort to limit the spread of the virus."The Governor of Illinois does not have the constitutional right to shut down the election," Gov. JB Pritzker said during his daily press conference Monday afternoon, adding that the decision to postpone and election date is made by the legislature."I couldn't shut it down. We were encouraging people not to go to the polls if they could avoid going to the polls and, indeed, I think that's exactly the same thing that we need to do even more so when we get to the general election," Pritzker said."It is horrific. This virus does not know any boundaries," he said.