Illinois coronavirus cases climb to 19; Chicago's St. Patrick's Day parades, river dyeing canceled

St. Patrick's Day weekend is a massive draw in Chicago, but COVID-19 continues to spread, leading to the parade's cancellation, according to the parade's website.
RELATED: Coronavirus: What to know about COVID-19 in Illinois
St. Patrick's Day festivities bring thousands of people downtown every year, with the downtown parade and river dyeing. The river dyeing has also been canceled.
The South Side Irish parade in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood as well as the Northwest Side Irish Parade have also been canceled.
On Tuesday, Governor JB Pritzker suggested there may be changes announced as early as Wednesday morning.
WATCH: Gov. Pritzker announces eight new cases of COVID-19
"As you saw, Boston and Dublin have both cancelled their St. Patrick's Day celebrations and so I think that's some guidance from other places," Governor Pritzker said. "My own view, I will just say is, I want to keep people safe and I think we have to follow the guidance that medical experts give us."
The governor also calling on the CDC to give greater clarity on what a mass gathering is and what the cut off should be for how many people can come together.
Chicago area school closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
All of this comes as the state announced Illinois has announced eight additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 19 cases, including the first confirmed cases outside of Cook County, a 19-year-old McHenry man and a Kane County woman in her 60s. Those cases aren't connected to others and are believed to be community spread.
McHenry County officials confirmed the teen is being treated at Good Sheperd Hospital in isolation where his condition is stabilized.
RELATED: Coronavirus cases: Map of COVID-19 cases, deaths in the US, world
"These two cases outside of Cook County...are not health care workers, have no history, and have not had close contact with any known positive COVID-19 case. Since health officials cannot determine the origin of these two unrelated cases, each likely reflects community transmission of the virus," Pritzker said.
"As we anticipated, the number of cases in Illinois is increasing and now includes the first cases outside of Chicago and Cook County," IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said. "The state of Illinois continues to take action to reduce spread of COVID-19 in Illinois and we again want to encourage people to start thinking and preparing now in the event they are not able to go to work, if schools are closed, if public transportation is not available, and how else their lives will be disrupted by this outbreak."
The other six new cases include four people from Cook County -- a man in his 70s, a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 40s and a man in his 40s -- and two men in their 40s from Chicago.
RELATED: 100+ products that actually help fight coronavirus
Officials declined to give much detail about those other six cases, and said they are still investigating whether they are also the result of community spread, or are perhaps related to travel or contact with a previous case.
All eight patients' conditions are stabilized, officials said, and they are in isolation.
Coronavirus News: What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases
The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.