Coronavirus

Coronavirus: New video study highlights how spit from talking travels in air with and without a mask

A new experiment that uses lasers of light shows just how far spit can travel in the air when talking with and without a face mask on.
It's widely known that COVID-19 is contagious and can be transmitted through droplets from coughing, sneezing and talking in close proximity to others.

A new experiment that uses lasers of light shows just how far spit can travel in the air when talking. The results, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, are shown on a video that highlights the difference in the amount of droplets that are generated by someone who isn't wearing a mask and someone who is.

"Even just quieter talking or breathing can generate tinier aerosol droplets - all of these are capable of carrying a virus. What we do not know is exactly what proportion of the virus rides out and infects others from what size droplets. All are capable," said Dr. Harvey Fineberg, who chairs the Standing Committee on Emerging Infectious Diseases.

The scattered light illuminates the droplets of fluid as they scatter into the air.

The particles vary in size - while the larger ones fall quickly to the ground, the smaller ones linger in the air for much longer.

How to make face masks from materials found at home
EMBED More News Videos

Southern California resident Jennifer Ruvalcaba, known as Randomly Riley on Instagram, shows us how to make face masks at home.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessface maskcoronavirusinfectionmedical researchstudycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Disney on Broadway anniversary concert benefit event: WATCH LIVE
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Free face masks handed out in South, West side communities
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois schools closed for rest of academic year, Pritzker says
3rd Chicago police officer dies after contracting COVID-19
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Disney on Broadway anniversary concert benefit event: WATCH LIVE
Pritzker, Lightfoot tour McCormick Place as it sees 1st patients
Bellaru Catering helping feed vulnerable neighbors
Free face masks handed out in South, West side communities
Show More
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Itasca woman donates bone marrow donation in spite of COVID-19 concerns
Lightfoot announces actions taken after botched smokestack demo
Chinese restaurants providing free meals for front line workers
Disney Bedtime Hotline is back
More TOP STORIES News