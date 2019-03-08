Health & Fitness

Daylight Saving Time health risks - and how to prevent them

The effects of Daylight Saving Time could cost you more than just an extra cup of coffee in the morning.

By Bria Kalpen
It's time to spring the clock forward for Daylight Saving Time on Saturday, March 10. While you'll lose an hour of sleep because of the switch, the effects of this change could cost you more than just an extra cup of coffee in the morning.

Research shows that Daylight Saving Time can actually be detrimental to your health by disrupting circadian rhythms - the 24-hour body clock that tells you when to sleep, wake, and eat. According to SleepScore Labs, winding the clock forward each year can cause a 24 percent spike and risk of heart attacks, a 15 percent increase in chances of having a stroke, and a 9 percent increase in car accidents the Monday and Tuesday following the change.

The human body favors predictability, and Daylight Saving Time disrupts its natural routine. The body and cardiac system become stressed because of the forceful adjustment to the time change, leaving you feeling jet-lagged, groggy and sleepy, and it deteriorates overall health and wellbeing.

To prevent the negative effects of Daylight Saving Time, SleepScore Labs suggests shifting your sleep schedule forward by 15 minutes each night, starting four nights before DST to strategically shift your natural bedtime routine.
