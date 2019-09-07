chicago proud

Forever Flowers project raising awareness for appendix cancer reaches end

By Jesse R Kirsch
LEMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- Saturday, one last time, Forever Flowers by Carol will be open for business to raise awareness for the appendix cancer Carol Koch battles each day.

"There is not a lot of research out there. There's not a lot of funds, there's not a lot of doctors who specifically work with appendix cancer," Koch explained of the rare disease.

Since starting the garage sales for family in 2017, the Lemont woman's struggle has resonated with strangers around the globe who continue buying her Forever Flowers; stacked glass plates and bowls resembling beautiful blooms.

Koch has found comfort in hearing others' cancer struggles and vice versa. Along the way, Koch and her family have made hundreds of Forever Flowers and raised over $50,000 for appendix cancer research.

But now, after multiple surgeries and 25 rounds of chemotherapy, Carol Koch wants to focus on family, taking what she called "a reset."

Even though the Forever Flower sales wrap up Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1264 Eaglecrest Drive in Lemont, she hopes the dialogue will continue in her Forever Flowers by Carol Facebook group.

"Sometimes you need to just sit down and smell the flowers," she said.

In Koch's case, that's looking at the flowers, leaving a legacy that can last forever.
